Merlin J. Wacker, 77, Princeton

August 5, 1941 - May 15, 2019

Merlin John Wacker passed away at his daughter’s home in Princeton, MN, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Per Merlin’s wishes, there will not be any public memorial services or gatherings. There will be a private family gathering at a later date in Frazee, MN.

Merlin was born to the late John and Sigrid (Nelson) Wacker in Frazee, MN. He graduated from Frazee High School in 1960 and graduated from Moorhead State University with a degree in accounting in 1969. John worked for the State of Minnesota as an accountant and retired in 1995. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Frazee. Merlin proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for about four years and was deployed on an aircraft carrier.

Merlin loved to read, spend time with his family, loved the Navy, enjoyed sports, was a history buff, and enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and football in his younger days and watching them in his later days. Merlin had such an amazing relationship and bond with his grandson, TJ Sundeen, which gave him such joy just like his other joys in life.

Merlin is survived by his children, Kirsten (Tim) Herman of Waterford, WI, and Alissa (Tim) Sundeen of Princeton; brothers, John (Kathy) Wacker, Jr. of Frazee and Jim (Terri) Wacker of Coon Rapids; sisters, Lois (Rodney) Wiese of Milaca and Diane (David) Fiedler of Perham; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents.