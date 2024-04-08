Merle G. Nelson, 89, Richmond

June 14, 1934 - April 7, 2024

A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Albany, MN for Merle G. Nelson, age 89, who died Sunday at his home surrounded by family. The burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Merle was born in Svea, MN to Oscar and Gladys (Wick) Nelson. He married Janyce Hansen on October 24, 1959, in Nicolai Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Merle served in the U.S. Navy as a SEABEE during the Korean War.

Merle enjoyed fishing, playing cards, woodworking, traveling with Janyce, telling stories, and being with family. He was a member of the Local 596 Carpenters Union and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

He is survived by children, Jon (Joan), Judi (Bob) Barrett, Paul (Danelle); grandchildren, Catlin (Josh), Lori (Eric), David (Cate), Elizabeth, Hannah (Keo), Caleb (Matt), Cody (Dani), Brittany (Justin); great grandchildren, Jacob, Rebekah, Tyler, Olivia, Jack, Pete, Lacee, and Anna Marie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janyce (2006); daughter, Kristy and sister, Sandra Streich.