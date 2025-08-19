December 1, 1950 – August 15, 2025

Father Rolfes died on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Benedictine Living Community, Cold Spring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, at Saint Mary’s Cathedral upper church, with The Most Reverend Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C., presiding. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday in Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery, Freeport.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud on Thursday, August 21, with the vigil prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue Friday morning, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral upper church in St. Cloud.

Reverend Robert Rolfes was born December 1, 1950, in Freeport, MN. He was the son of Amandus and Elizabeth (Silbernick) Rolfes. He attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Freeport; Saint John’s Preparatory School, Collegeville; Saint John’s University, Collegeville, and College of St. Thomas, St. Paul. He prepared for the priesthood at Saint John Vianney College Seminary, St. Paul, and Saint Paul Seminary, St. Paul. He earned a Licentiate in Canon Law from St. Paul University, Ottawa, Canada (1983-1985).

Father Rolfes was ordained a transitional deacon on May 30, 1976, and ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 1977, both at Sacred Heart, Freeport, by The Most Reverend George H. Speltz. His First Mass was May 29, 1977, at Sacred Heart, Freeport.

Father Rolfes served in the following pastoral assignments: associate pastor, Saint Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, 1977-1983; chaplain of the Poor Clares at Saint Clare’s Monastery, Sauk Rapids, 1985-1989; pastor, Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Rockville, 1989-2000; Saint Mary Help of Christians, St. Augusta, 2000-2014; and Saint Wendelin, Luxemburg, 2007-2008.

He held the offices of assistant chancellor, 1985-1997; judge and adjutant judicial vicar of the Tribunal, 1985-2023; vicar for development, 1993-1997; chancellor, 1997-2011; vicar for retired priests, 2005-2023; moderator of the Curia, 2008-2023; and vicar general, 2011-2023. Father Rolfes retired on February 2, 2023.

He also served on many diocesan committees and boards: the College of Consultors, Pastoral Council, Presbyteral Council, Finance Council, Building Commission, Centennial Committee, Review Board, and Priests’ Personnel Board. He served as executive director of the Opus Dei annual fundraising campaign, as temporary parochial administrator of many parishes, and as master of ceremonies for major diocesan liturgies. He was a Faithful Friar and member of Father Pierz Assembly of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

Father Bob was one of the lucky people who knew his Vocation from an early age. His goal was always to become a parish priest in the St. Cloud Diocese. In connecting with the parish people, he became a friend to all. He loved playing cards, especially solo and bridge. Father Bob was a lifelong Twins fan. He also enjoyed many vacations with Fr: Ralph, Tim, Geno and many other parish friends. His final pleasure was going to the family cabin where he would connect with his many nephews, nieces and cousins. Father Bob, you left an impression on everyone you meet, and we will always remember you.

Father Rolfes is survived by his brother Charles (Chuck) and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Melvin and Walter.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids.