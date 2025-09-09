September 21, 1934 - September 6, 2025

Melvin Schreur, age 90 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 6, 2025, at his home. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Princeton. Pastor Mark Brouwer will officiate. Visitation will be on hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Pease Cemetery in Pease.

Melvin was born on the farm to Manus and Hattie (DeJager) Schreur on September 21, 1934, in Bogus Brook Township near Pease. He attended District #26 Country School for four years, Pease Christian School and then finished his schooling at Milaca High School. Melvin helped his dad on the farm and took it over when he got married. He married Theresa Alice Visser on June 13, 1958. Together they were blessed with six children and raised them on the family farm. They attended Pease Christian Reformed Church until 1994 when they moved to Princeton, then they switched to Bethel Christian Reformed Church. He was faithful and never faltered in his belief in the Lord and Savior. Melvin was a very professional dairy farmer. He was able to help out on the farm until he was 80 years old. He was always seen driving around looking at all the new and old things happening around the farm. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, attending auctions, and collecting toy tractors.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Kevin (Rena) Schreur, Karen Schreur, Tim Schreur, Randall Schreur, Bryan Schreur, and Troy Schreur; grandchildren, Malakai (Mariah) Schreur, Makana Schreur, Coral (TJ) Hobbs, Pearl (Anthony) Moede, Chris (Nila) Pederson, and Jake (Crystal) Pederson; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hermina and Alvin; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, George, Ben, Rosena, Jennie, and Henry.