Melvin J. Kollodge, 95, Holdingford

December 14, 1924 - June 5, 2020

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Monday June 8, 2020 at St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Holdingford for Melvin J. Kollodge, age 95, of Holdingford who died peacefully June 5, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Melvin was born on December 14, 1924 to Joseph and Catherine (Kasko) Kollodge in Holdingford. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. After his service time he attended engineering school in Chicago, IL and returned to Holdingford where he has been a residence since. He worked as a draftsman and Engineer at Polar Tank and DCI until he retired. Melvin was a member of St. Hedwig’s, now known as All Saints Catholic Church. Melvin enjoyed designing and building projects, photography, 8-millimeter films, gardening and bow hunting.

Melvin is survived by his children, Jacalyn (Steve) Christenson of Sauk Rapids, Shawn (Lori) Kollodge of Newnan, GA; grandchildren, Tyler White, Alyssa Kollodge, Ashley Kollodge; great grandson, Carter White; brother, Norbert “Norb” Kollodge of Holdingford and sister, Delphine “Del” Tousen of the Twin Cities. He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers and 7 sisters.