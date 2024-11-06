Melvin A. “Mel” Butkowski, 85, St. Joseph

March 17, 1939 – November 5, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Melvin A. “Mel” Butkowski, age 85, of St. Joseph. Mel passed away peacefully on November 5, 2024 at his home with family at his side. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Private burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Mel was born March 17, 1939 in St. Rosa, Mn to Ignatius and Anna (Korte) Butkowski. After attending school in St. Rosa and would later graduate from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis learning welding and blue print reading. He married Carol Sinclair on May 27, 1958 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. He worked for Great Northern Railroad and Elk River Machine for 14 years before owning Mel’s Welding and Fabrication for 25 years. During retirement he volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital for 17 years, drove for Tri-Cap for 5 years and would transport cars for local dealerships.

Mel loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed NASCAR, bass fishing, and snowmobiling. He was proud to have traveled to and through nearly all the United States.

Mel is survived by his wife Carol, children Dona Lamphere of Sartell, Dan (Pam) of St. Joseph, Debby (John) Slaperud of Coon Rapids, Dennis (Kara) of St. Joseph and Deann (Jeff) Wise of Blythewood, SC, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, brother Ray of St. Rosa and sisters Lucille Stanek of Bloomington, LaVerne Fleischhacker of White Bear Lake and Annette (Sylvester) Hollenkamp of St. Rosa, and sisters-in-law Mary Ann and Dorothy Butkowski.

Preceding Mel in death were his parents, brothers Roger (Beverly), Florian (Martha), Jerome, and Marvin, sisters Bernice (Hub) Herzog, Olivia (Herman) Beste and Dorothy (Cap) Weller, sister-in-law Lonnie Butkowski and son-in-law Craig Lamphere.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Hospice and to his special friends Bill and Bob.