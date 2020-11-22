Melrose Man Hurt in Crash in Todd County

GREY EAGLE -- A Melrose man was hurt in a rollover crash in Todd County Saturday. The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 28 in Burhamville Township north of Grey Eagle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Highway 28 when it went off the road and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Cristian Juarez Ambriz, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.