Melrose Man Escapes Serious Injury After Suffering Medical Event

LAKE GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Melrose man was able to avoid a serious crash after suffering what authorities believe was a medical event.

Deputies were called Friday morning to the area of County Road 13 and 320th Street in Lake George Township. When officers arrived, they found an SUV in the west ditch of County Road 13 with the driver still inside.

The driver, 27-year-old Cesar Hernandez Orozco, was being treated by Elrosa Fire & Rescue.

The sheriff's office says there was no visible damage to the vehicle.

While following up with Hernandez Orozco at the Sauk Centre Hospital, he told deputies he was southbound on County Road 13 when he started to feel light-headed and dizzy before running off the road.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker