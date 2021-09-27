Melody Hayes, 51, Hillman

August 20, 1970 - September 20, 2021

Melody Hayes, 51-year-old resident of Hillman, MN passed away on September 20, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 24th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Melody (Dopp) Hayes was born on August 20, 1970 to Alfred and Joyce (Fellman) Dopp. She met the love of her life, Jim at the age of 15 while attending school in Onamia. Melody was united in marriage to Jim Hayes on August 29, 1988 by the justice of the peace in Shakopee, Minnesota. The couple renewed their wedding vows at Holy Family Catholic Church Bulldog after they moved back to the Hillman area in 1992. The couple built their dream house in Hillman which Melody enjoyed building and decorating. Melody was the Warehouse Department Manager at IWCO Direct where she worked for many years. Melody treasured her time spent with her grandchildren and they always made her face light up with a smile! Being their Nana was her greatest joy. She also enjoyed reading, watching movies and hosting Holiday dinners - she will be remembered for her wonderful lasagna, ham and cole slaw. Melody developed a love for traveling with her husband and family. She particularly loved traveling to the south with Mississippi being one of her favorite travel memories. She was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim Hayes of Hillman; daughters, Jessica (Jon) Dahl of Bagley, Jennifer (Bo) Duffee of Pierz, Josephine Hayes of Little Falls, Jacqueline Hayes of Hillman; grandchildren, Hunter, Jonny, Annabelle, Jacob, Ruby, Hank, Sophia, Delilah and Emmet; siblings, Greg Dopp of Otsego, Susie Dopp of Minneapolis, Randy Dopp of Ramsey, Linda Winans of Princeton, Becky Johnson of Princeton, Gordy Dopp of St. Louis Park, Marty (Renee) Dopp of Elk River, Morgan Dopp of Princeton, David (Joyce) Dopp of Belle Plaine, her twin sister, Melissa Sharp of Otsego, Kelly (Joann) Dopp of Elk River, Keri (Troy) Rydin of Princeton; father-in-law, Marvin Hayes of Hillman; many extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Joyce Dopp; infant sister, Kimberly; mother-in-law, Germaine Hayes and brother-in-law, Brian Wacker.