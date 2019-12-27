Meinrad A. Raab, 87, Avon

December 14, 1932 - December 22, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Meinrad A. Raab, age 87, of Avon who passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Meinrad (Meinie) was born on December 14, 1932 in a log cabin in Avon to Louis and Catherine (Salzer) Raab. Meinie worked at DeZurik Corporation in Sartell for 35 years, retiring in 1993. He lived in the Avon area most of his life. After retirement he moved to Pine River and later moved back to Avon. His last years were spent at Mother of Mercy Assisted Living in Albany.

Meinie was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, the Catholic Order of Foresters, St. Joseph Court 733, Avon Sportsmen’s Club and a Lifetime Member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. He was an avid baseball fan and especially enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards.

Meinie is survived by his brothers, Steve Raab of Sartell, Joe Raab of St. Joseph, Martin (Pat) Raab of Yankton, SD, Louis Raab of St. Michael; brother-in-law, Stephen Schirmers of Avon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leo Raab; sisters, Betty Clary, Hilda Chmielewski, Marie Schirmers and infant sister, Agnes.

The family extends a special thank you to everyone at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, Grace Court and Moments Hospice for the kindness and compassionate care given to Meinie during his stay and end of life.