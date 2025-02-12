Bus service companies Megabus and Jefferson Lines are teaming-up in a new partnership to expand service in Minnesota, the Midwest and the American West.

Through the partnership, some of Jefferson Lines routes will be available for purchase on the Megabus platform.

In a joint news release, the companies say the deal means expanded service options across nearly 150 cities in 14 states throughout the West and Midwest.

In Minnesota, it means cities like Saint Cloud, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Albert Lea, Grand Rapids, Bemidji, Brainerd, Rochester and Winona will be all be connected and tickets available through Megabus.

The deal allows Megabus to include Jefferson routes with their own to connect cities in the region.

We tried out each website to see if there were any differences.

We plugged-in a St. Cloud to Sioux Falls weekend trip for February 14-17, 2025.

The searches produced similar results.

Megabus

Jefferson Lines

The only difference we could see with this example is the booking fee -- $3.99 for Megabus. $2.50 for Jefferson Lines.

Megabus -- launched in 2006 -- is known for its value-priced service serving more than 50 million customers in over 500 cities.

Providing bus service for over 100 years, Jefferson Lines has been serving the St. Cloud area for years and is a major player in Minnesota bus service.