Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night

UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million.

If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022, in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday.