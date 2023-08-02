Massive Mega Millions Jackpot is Still Growing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The huge Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is $1.25 billion. It's more than $625 million if you take the cash.

If it's won at that level, it would be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The drawing Tuesday night produced more than 4.9 million winning tickets including seven tickets that matched the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize. One sold in Texas is worth $4 million because it included the Megaplier. The other Match 5 winning tickets were sold in California, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

