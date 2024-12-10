His name is "Trouble." But in all reality, this 4-1/2 year old black mixed breed dog is anything but trouble. He's super sweet. He's even a little shy.

Trouble came to TCHS from another animal shelter facility. But staff say he's been very sweet since he arrived in St. Cloud at the end of November.

According to his biography, Trouble is still unsure about doors, but "is starting to overcome his fear with encouragement from staff and volunteers! He had previously done well with dogs, but we are not sure if he has been around cats or young kids."

TROUBLE AT HOME

TCHS Staff say it may be a good idea to bring in the whole family for a meet-and-greet to see if everyone's a match.

Trouble is a large dog -- over 44 pounds fully grown -- and is neutered.

It's not known is he's housetrained.

If you're interested, you can visit Trouble at the Tri-County Humane Society's Kennel Room 2.

If you'd like to adopt Trouble, you can put an adoption hold on him for 24 hours. Adoption holds are nonrefundable and non transferrable.

You can see all the details on Trouble's biography page.

GETTING CHIPPY

Right now, TCHS is microchipping dogs for just $20 plus tax. The Tri-County Humane Society sees a lot of strays brought in these days because dogs are getting out of their homes in all the hustle-and-bustle of the season. So why not make sure your puppers can be matched back to you with an affordable microchip?