One Book One Minnesota, a program through the Great River Regional Library system, is on it's 5th book, this time featuring author Marcie R. Rendon and her book "Murder on the Red River."

I had the pleasure of interviewing Marcie on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, and Marcie was very excited to have her debut novel chosen as the 5th book for the One Book One Minnesota program. I asked her where she found her inspiration for her mystery books, and she says she reads a lot of crime investigation type things.

The Character in her book, came into her mind, and really demanded that she write the story. It's one of those things she just couldn't ignore. Cash, the main character in her book, is a 19 year old Anishinaabe woman, who was taken away from the reservation as a small child, and grew up in foster homes. She's now a farm laborer and pool shark in North Dakota. Her life totally changes when a dead body is found in the river, and a long time friend who is a Sheriff, asks for her help. She has certain abilities you'll learn about as you read the book.

Marci has already completed two other books in the series, and I hope you'll join in for the reading to help us celebrate this talented local author.

If you'd like to meet Marcie, there is going to be a virtual author meeting tonight at 7 pm. The event is free and you can get registered by clicking HERE now.

