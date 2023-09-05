Meet Buckey! He’s Available at the Tri-County Humane Society Now

Ok, yes, he looks like he needs a haircut in a big way. But, other than that, he also looks like one of the most playful pets that you may have the fortune to run across.

A few thing about Buckey:

Buckey also knows some basic commands, and is housetrained. These two things are what is great about adopting an older pet. Some of the the toughest work has already been done for you.

If you would like to see if Buckey is the right fit for you and your family, you can schedule a meet and greet and see how everyone feels. Even if you have another dog in the house. Bring them along and the TCHS can do a slow meet with the other pet(s).

Stop in and see this pet, or take a look at any of the other animals that the Tri-County Humane Society has available for adoption. I'm sure there is one that would just love to be a part of your family.

