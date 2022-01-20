Meeker County Woman Seriously Hurt in Wednesday Night Crash

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield woman is seriously hurt after her car struck a tree Wednesday night.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office got multiple 911 calls just before 10:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the area of Highway 19 and 737th Avenue in Kingston Township and found a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, and lone occupant, 32-year-old Joanna Mackereth was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Emergency personnel from Kimball, Dassel, Watkins, and Mayo ambulance assisted at the scene.

