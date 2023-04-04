Meeker County Man Dies in Tuesday Morning Crash

HOWARD LAKE (WJON News) -- A Dassel man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Tuesday morning.

It happened on Highway 12 near Keats Avenue Southwest, just to the west of Howard Lake at about 7:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 46-year-old Toby Birr and a box truck driven by 30-year-old Alexander Rosenberger of St. Cloud were both headed east on Highway 12 when they collided.

Birr was killed in the crash and Rosenberger was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash.

 

