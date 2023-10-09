Meeker County Crash Sends One Person to Hospital

Meeker County Crash Sends One Person to Hospital

FOREST LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash in Meeker County sent one person to the hospital.  The Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles collided in Forest Lake Township around 9:30 Monday morning.

A small pickup driven by a 16-year-old boy was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 when it collided with a westbound pickup driven by 57-year-old Richard Anderson of St. Augusta.

Anderson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The 16-year-old boy was not hurt.

 

