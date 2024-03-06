Two Men Hurt in Crash in Meeker County

DASSEL (WJON News) -- Two men were hurt when a pickup and a semi collided in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after noon Tuesday near Dassel.

A semi driven by 50-year-old Eric Stanley of Howard Lake was going west on Meeker County Road 18. A pickup driven by 59-year-old Gregory Sorell of Sauk Centre was going north on Highway 15. They collided at the intersection.

Both men were taken to Hutchinson Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

