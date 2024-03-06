Two Men Hurt in Crash in Meeker County
DASSEL (WJON News) -- Two men were hurt when a pickup and a semi collided in Meeker County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after noon Tuesday near Dassel.
A semi driven by 50-year-old Eric Stanley of Howard Lake was going west on Meeker County Road 18. A pickup driven by 59-year-old Gregory Sorell of Sauk Centre was going north on Highway 15. They collided at the intersection.
Get our free mobile app
Both men were taken to Hutchinson Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- DWOS News, Link to Donate
- 3 Olympic All-Around Gold Medalists Plan to Compete in Minnesota
- World Food Tour: Star of India in St. Cloud
- Sun Country Announces 2 New Routes from Minnesota
- Backwards Bread Co. Keeping Up with Demand for Artisan Bread