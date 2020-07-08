MDH Reports 463 New COVID Cases, Stearns County Adds 15

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County saw another 15 cases of COVID-19 according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, the state reported 463 new cases of the virus and 8 new deaths. Sherburne County had 3 new cases and Benton County recorded 2 new cases.

In total we've had over 39,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Minnesota.

MDH says the number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 265, with 122 of those in the ICU.

People in their 20's continue to be the age group with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 8,600.

There have been over 692,000 completed tests in the state.