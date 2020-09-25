MDH: Nearly 1,200 New COVID Cases in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota is reporting 1,191 new positive cases of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says 39 of those cases are in Stearns County, 12 are in Sherburne County, and six are in Benton County.

The new cases bring the state's total since the pandemic began to over 94,000. The state says only about 7,400 of those cases required hospitalization, with just over 2,000 of them in the intensive care unit, since the pandemic began.

Six more people have died due to complications related to the coronavirus, which brings the state's death toll up to 1,994.