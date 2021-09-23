MDH: Nearly 100 Minnesota Schools Have 5 Or More COVID Cases

UNDATED -- The number of schools with an outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases is growing.

The Minnesota Department of Health says local schools with five or more confirmed cases among students or staff include Sauk Rapids-Rice high school, Zimmerman middle school, Oak Hill Community School, and Prince of Peace Lutheran School, which was on the list last week as well.

Get our free mobile app

MDH updates the list every Thursday and school buildings may not have an ongoing transmission.

Just under 100 schools across the state are on the list this week.