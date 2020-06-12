MDH: 25 New COVID-19 Related Deaths in the State

ST. PAUL -- Twenty-five more Minnesotans have died from complications related to COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says the total number of deaths is now at 1,274.

They are also reporting 490 new confirmed cases of the virus, including eight in Stearns County and one in Sherburne County, bringing the total to 29,795.

There are 403 people in the hospital today with the virus and 191 of those are in the ICU.

Just over 25,000 people are no longer in isolation, meaning they've either recovered or have died from the virus.

The state has completed 395,202 COVID-19 tests statewide.