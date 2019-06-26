ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has taken to social media to respond to a New York Times article written about the city.

The article titled "These People Aren't Coming From Norway: Refugees in a Minnesota City Face a Backlash" was published last Thursday.

Kleis posted a video on his Facebook page on Monday night.

Kleis says we're spending too much time talking "about" people when we should be talking "with" people.

He says he talked for a long time with the New York Times reporter, but they didn't give a whole picture of what St. Cloud is.