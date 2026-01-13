ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson read a brief prepared statement regarding the presence of federal ICE agents in the community during Monday night's city council meeting.

He says he doesn't question the federal government's authority regarding immigration.

What I do question, however, is the lack of information being provided by ICE to local leaders and law enforcement. This creates a blind spot as to what sort of activity is being conducted both in our community and in our region.

Anderson says the St. Cloud Police Department is being forced to react to situations already underway.

Absent this information, we as local leaders and law enforcement are responding in a reactive posture to social media and media inquiries which we have no or limited information of. In my opinion, this is one contributing factor in creating trust issues between ICE, local law enforcement, and the community.

Anderson is asking that, at a bare minimum, the city be given more information from federal authorities on actions occurring within the community.

Anderson says he values everyone who lives and works in St. Cloud, regardless of who they are, what they look like, or where they come from.

He says they'll work to keep those who choose to protest or counter-protest safe.