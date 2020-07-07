Maynard J. Pick, 87, Cold Spring

April 6, 1933 - July 4, 2020

A private funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 for Maynard J. Pick, who died July 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

A visitation with family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Those coming to the visitation are asked to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Maynard J. Pick was born on April 6, 1933 in Adrian, MN to Ernest and Delores (Helling) Pick. He married Sandra K. Jensen on September 14, 1968 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.

Maynard proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 as a radar technician. He worked for Gold’n Plump Poultry as a purchasing and personnel manager for many years and on staff for Congressman Collin Peterson until his retirement in 2009. Maynard loved to fish, camp, travel, play card games with his grandkids, take care of his lawn, flower beds, and have his daily brandy. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, VFW Post #6915, and an instructor for the American Red Cross.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sandi; children, Daniel (Donna Singh), Debbie (Jerry) Remme, Angela (Greg) Sprick, Michael (Joanne), Amy (David) Olson; siblings, Marlene Gerdes, Marvin (Shari) Pick, Elizabeth Post; in-laws, Allen Jensen, Renee (Robert) Novak, Marlin (Lil) Jensen; 21 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his infant sons and daughters, Mitchell, Robert, Ernest, Ann Marie and Kari Jo; his brother William (Jackie) Pick; in laws, Ralph Post, Randy Jensen, Alfred Gerdes and Kathy Jensen.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care.