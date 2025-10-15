Maxine Schramel, 90, Vergas | Marvin Schramel, 90, Vergas

June 19, 1935 - October 4, 2025 | July 5, 1935 - October 10, 2025

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, at St. James Catholic Church, Jacobs Prairie, MN for Maxine Schramel, age 90 and Marvin Schramel, age 90 who died at Riverfront on Main, Pelican Rapids, MN surrounded by their family.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:15 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church; rosary beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Maxine was born June 19, 1935, in Cold Spring, MN to Marcellus and Mary (Kirsch) Ficker. She married Marvin Schramel October 26, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Maxine was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning, sewing, quilting, and playing euchre.

Marvin was born July 5, 1935, in Cold Spring, MN to Alois and Katherine (Scherer) Schramel. Marvin worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 43 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, woodworking, and playing cards.

After retirement they moved to Vergas, MN. Marvin and Maxine were members of St. Mary’s of the Lakes Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes, MN. They donated to numerous charities. Family and faith were an important part of their lives.

Marvin and Maxine are survived by their children, Kathy (Tom) Sauer, Joe (Kristi) Schramel, Amy (Steve) Gottwalt, Tom (Janet) Schramel, Paul (Jill) Schramel; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by her siblings Jean (Bob) Leither, Frank (Rene) Schreiner, Alice Schreiner, and brother-in-law, Al Theisen. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Eileen Theisen and Ben Schreiner.

Marvin is survived by his siblings, Wilfred Schramel, Irene Neisen, Diane (John L.) Beckius, and Evie (Ken) Eggert, and brother-in-law Bob Tieri. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ervin (Lucky) Schramel and Janet Tieri; in-laws Marion Schramel, Elroy Neisen, Alice Schramel, and Gary Schmitz.

The family would like to thank the staff at Riverfront on Main in Pelican Rapids and Vivie Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Marvin and Maxine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for masses are preferred.