Mavis J. Showalter, 90, Princeton

April 24, 1934 - October 22, 2024

Mavis J. Showalter, age 90 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 22, 2024, surrounded by family at her home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1901 Portland Ave. S, Minneapolis with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tom Parrish will officiate. Burial will be Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 12:30 PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Assembly Area # 4, in Minneapolis.

Mavis Jeanne was born to Roy and Josie (Hatle) Satre on April 24, 1934, in Sisseton, SD. She attended a one-room school house until high school. Mavis then boarded in town, graduated from Sisseton High School, and went on to St. Luke’s Nursing School in Fargo, ND, where she made dear friends along the way.

Mavis was very good at many things: she made an excellent apple crisp; she was a dedicated nurse; she shared a quick wit and dry sense of humor with her Satre siblings; and she was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and great-grandma. By far, the thing she did best was love. She loved Jesus and shared His love with others her entire life. In 1958 she pledged to love Virgil, and she did for over 65 years. In 1959 her journey as a mother began, and with each new baby she welcomed, her love grew, and did not stop there. Over the course of her 90 years, her heart expanded, encompassing not just family, that love overflowed to everyone in her life. Mavis, along with Virgil, welcomed countless people into their hearts and home, providing warmth, friendship, and coffee to all. Love, generations deep and boundless, this is their legacy.

Mavis is survived by her children, Kenneth (Joy) Showalter of St. Louis Park, Carol (Brad Petry) Showalter of Albertville, Dennis (Mirelia) Showalter of Princeton, Lucy (Bryan) Ekholm of Annandale, and Sandie (Dave) Lawrence of Tulsa, OK; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy (Dorothy) and Lowell (Ellen); and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; parents; and sister, Arlene.