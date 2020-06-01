Matthew “Matt” Scott Partridge, 36, Big Lake

January 3, 1984 - May 28, 2020

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Matthew “Matt” S. Partridge, 36 of Big Lake who passed away at Gardens at Foley on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Matthew was born on January 3, 1984 in St. Croix Falls, WI to Annette West. He was raised and later adopted by his grandparents, James and Doris (Perra) Partridge. He graduated from Becker High School and most recently he worked as a sales person at Hardware Hank in Big Lake. Matt loved fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed golfing, riding bike and his dog. Matt was very outgoing, like to visit with others and was very friendly.

Survivors include his birth mother, Annette West of Webster, WI; mother, Doris Partridge of Big Lake; sons, Alex and Nicholas; uncle, Todd West of Suamaco, WI; cousins, Mitchell, Jacob and Jeremy West and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Partridge; great grandmother, Ruby Partridge and great grandparents, Raymond & Evelyn Perra.