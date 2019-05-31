August 26, 1987 - May 28, 2019

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 4 at the Assembly of God Church in Long Prairie for Matthew Sandelin of Saint Louis Park, formerly of Long Prairie who passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at The Methodist Hospital in Saint Louis Park. The family will receive visitors from 4-7 pm on Monday June 3, 2019 at the Assembly of God Church in Long Prairie.

Matthew was born on August 26, 1987 to Frank and Peggy (Jones) Sandelin.He grew up in Long Prairie and graduated from Long Prairie High School. He attended the Central Lakes Community College in Brainerd. Matthew worked his way to a manager position with the Speedway Convenience Store in Minneapolis where he has worked for the past 7 years.

Matt was an avid sports fan, especially Hockey. The Vikings and Twins games with his brothers were always special. He rooted for the Cornhuskers with his family in Nebraska. Fishing and hunting were also important to him. Matt, no matter where he was living, returned home to Long Prairie often to keep in touch of family and friends. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews. Matt will be remembered for how he could always make people feel special. No matter if someone knew him a long time, or just met him, he always made you smile or laugh.

Survivors include his parents; sisters Lorrie (Chad Johnson) Sandelin, Minneapolis, Carrie (Dean) Faulkner, San Diego, Brothers Jonathan (Sherri), Grey Eagle, Andrew (Stephanie), Tampa, FL and Joshua, Saint Louis Park; nephews, Riley, Josiah Isiah, Kai; nieces Zoe and Ayla.

He is preceded in death by his Grandparents.