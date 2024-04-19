Mathias L. Miller, 75, Paynesville

June 9, 1948 - April 17, 2024

Math Miller, 75 of Paynesville, MN, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the church. A private inurnment in the parish cemetery will be held at a later date.

Math was born June 9, 1948, in Melrose, MN to Mathias and Mathilda (Hemmesch) Miller. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1966 and married Darlene Nelson on November 4, 1967, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill, MN.

Raised on a dairy farm, Math learned early on the value of hard work. This became instrumental in his life when he and Darlene made Cold Spring their home to raise a family. There he launched multiple, successful business ventures in the area including Miller Masonry & Excavating; Miller Auto & Truck; River Oaks Golf Course and Mississippi Topsoils.

In his spare time, Math loved golfing, bowling, playing cards, fishing, and hunting - especially his yearly hunting trips to Montana. He enjoyed people and was a well-known conversationalist especially during morning coffee with friends.

Family was important to Math. He and Darlene would enjoy dinners out, visiting casinos and going on road trips particularly to the Black Hills in South Dakota where they had honeymooned. In his later years, Math and Darlene moved to Lake Koronis in Paynesville where they enjoyed watching the lake and having their grandchildren come visit.

Math is survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene; children, Ann (Bonnie Thoms), Dean (Betsy), Amy (Steven) Piehl, Angie; grandchildren, Mathias, Ben, Tyler Miller and Gage, Grace and Gavin Piehl; siblings Julie (Roger) Bast, Joe Miller, Mary Ann (Barry) Miller-Prizler, Kathy (Bill) Fogarty, Betty (Jeff) Monson and Henry (Mary) Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mathias and Mathilda (Hemmesch) Miller; stepmother, Theresa; sister, Rose Miller; godchild, David Bast.