Mathew Paul Gertken, 46, Richmond

October 20, 1974 - November 29, 2020

Mathew Paul Gertken age 46, passed away at his home on November 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on October 29, 1974 in Richmond, MN to Ralph Gertken and Shirley Sprank. Mathew graduated from Rocori High School and worked with his dad at Ralph’s Excavating since he was little.

He was a wonderful father, son and friend. Mathew loved fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. He also loved working outdoors with his tractors, working in the shed on small engines and fixing things.

Survivors include his son, Cole; parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norbert and Margaret Gertken and Matt and Margaret Sprank.