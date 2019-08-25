Master Shooters Compete at Powder Ridge [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Sharpshooters from novice level to master class showed off their skills at Powder Ridge this weekend.

Archery Country held their 5th annual fun shoot event with 50 targets spread out all over the slopes. Owner Jake Schlangen says this year they decided to add two competitions to raise the stakes.

We have a NASP shoot which is the National Archery in Schools shoot where we have stakes for that. Then we have the Minnesota Mountain Challenge which is the tournament portion where we have competitors that come from around the state to shoot for trophies and money.

Over 300 shooters competed on courses ranging from two yards to 100-yards. Schlangen says it’s a great way for hunters to prep for the upcoming season.

The majority of people that come to this are people that just enjoy shooting, that want to get ready for hunting, or are looking for something to do with their friends and family.

Shooters could choose from five classes including the open money class, bowhunter money class, freestyle trophy class, bowhunter trophy class, and youth open trophy class.