MaryLou Willard, 92, Cold Spring

February 22, 1931 - February 18, 2024

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Granite City Baptist Church in St. Cloud, MN for MaryLou Willard, age 92, who died Sunday at her home of natural causes. Visitation will start at 12 noon Sunday at the church.

MaryLou was born in Tyler, MN to Frode and Irma (Petersen) Jensen. She married Donald Willard on March 16, 1956, in Mountain Lake, MN.

MaryLou, a wife, a mother, a grandma, a woman of faith, this is who she was. She taught us to love Jesus and one another. MaryLou’s legacy of faith was important to her. She loved being a grandma and being with her grandchildren. MaryLou loved playing games with family, sewing, quilting, baking, playing the piano, and reading the Bible. In her earlier years she loved fishing, camping, and riding bicycle. MaryLou was a former member of the Mountain Lake Gospel Singers.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Betty) Willard, Patti Willard, Tony (Barb) Willard, Jodi (Travis) Byberg; sister, Joan Junker; grandchildren, Vicki, Kelli, Eddy, Sherri, Michael (Chelsea), David (Jennifer), Alex (Hanna), Adam (Hannah), Mariah; great grandchildren, Brinley, Mason, Savanah, Kandace, Henry, Cullen, and Beckham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; brother, Wayne Jensen.

Well done good and faithful servant, she is finally home.