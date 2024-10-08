MaryKay Kraemer, 82, Avon

April 27, 1942 - October 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for MaryKay Kraemer, age 82 who died Friday, October 4, 2024, at Serenity Village, Avon, MN. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

MaryKay was born on April 27, 1942, in St. Cloud, MN to Paul and Else (Cleve) Schwieters. She married Cyril “Toby” Kraemer on September 1, 1962, in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN.

MaryKay enjoyed cooking, camping, canning, sewing, crafting, and decorating for her favorite holiday, Christmas. She especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Chuck (Julie) Kraemer, Wendy Fuchs, Julie (Marty) Welle, Susie (Jason) Olson; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyril “Toby”; siblings, Lester Schwieters, LuAnn Donabauer, Jim “Schwietery” Schwieters, and Roslin Feia.

MaryKay’s family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Village and Moments Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her.