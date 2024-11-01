Maryanne Linda Sue Heldt, 85, Long Prairie

October 6, 1939 - October 25, 2024

Maryanne Linda Sue McCulloch Heldt was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on October 6, 1939, and died in Long Prairie, Minnesota on October 25, 2024, at the Long Prairie Care Center at age 85.

She is survived by her children Tim (Mary) Heldt, Dale (Lori) Heldt, Tal (Sheila) Heldt, Brita (Bob) Keller, and Tena Heldt-Leos. Siblings Susan (Pat) Wall, Tim (Louise) Holt, and special cousins Charlie (Joyce) Volk, Judi Bertsch Houston, and Cathy Revland. Her grandchildren Joy Heldt, Katie (Nate) Possone, Molly Heldt, Paige Johnston, Jordan Keller, Hannah, (Jessie) Hensley, Nicholas Leos, Chris Leos, Claire Leos and Eian Heldt. Nieces and nephews, Heather Smith, Nicole Smith Thelen, Chris Smith, Tommy Holt, and many great-grandchildren.

Maryanne was preceded in death by Robert and Stella Melville, Robert McCulloch, Betty Annabelle Melville Holt, Larry Holt, Vivian Holt, Suzy Volk, Greta Weisser and Robbi Holt.

Maryanne's greatest passion in life was to make the world a better place through art, photography, and music. She was a freelance photographer through much of her life, curated art exhibits at the Oregon Interpretive Center, was Gallery Director and Art Instructor at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon, and museum curator for the Historical Society of North Dakota in Bismarck, ND. She loaned out pieces of her antique doll collection for display and shared her photography talents with the Hanneman Museum in Elizabeth, MN. Maryanne was President of the Volkswagen club in Willamette Valley Oregon and also restored her own collection of Volkswagen Beetle cars. Sharing her art and drawing talents with many as she designed wine bottle labels for Serendipity Cellars in Oregon. But above all, she gave her kids and grandkids the same passion for music and art and those talents and gifts will live on forever.

Maryanne always gave you the courage to dare to dream and attempt what did not seem possible and this shined through in her own life when she achieved her Bachelor of Science degree from Bemidji State University in 1977 while raising 5 kids as a single mother. She didn’t stop there as Maryanne believed in a lifetime of learning; she also completed her master’s degree from Bank Street College and Parsons School of Design in New York City in 1990. She will be missed beyond measure, but we know her love continues in us all. And as she would commonly say as her parting words after a visit, ‘See You In The Funny Papers’!

A celebration of Maryanne’s life will be held in the summer months of 2025 at Itasca State Park. Date to be communicated as the event plans are finalized.

From Maryanne’s family, we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the nursing staff of Meadow Place Assisted Living, Long Prairie Care Center, and Moments Hospice for the beautiful care and kindness that was shown to our mom over the years. Cremation services caringly provided by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home of Long Prairie.