Maryann “Mary” Jost, 77, Cold Spring

July 19, 1947 - February 15, 2025

Maryann "Mary" Jost, age 77 of Cold Spring died on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Maryann was born in St. Paul, MN and was the granddaughter of Harold and Clara Emerson. She married Vincent Jost on April 22, 1967, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN. She and Vincent raised their family in St. Nicholas. Maryann worked in the jewelry business and later owned and operated JB Trophies in Cold Spring until retiring in 2019. She loved to gamble at the casino and give others a lot of static. Mary also enjoyed a good game of cribbage and was proud of her over 40 years of sobriety.

She is survived by her husband Vince; sons, Leo Jost and Dan (Sandy) Jost; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents.