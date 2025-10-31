December 16, 1940 - October 27, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Weyrens Tasto, 84 of St. Cloud who died Monday, October 28, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 5 pm.

Mary Ellen Byrne was born in Minneapolis on December 16, 1940 to William & Beatrice (Coloton) Byrne. She was a proud graduate of Academy of Holy Angels and the University of Minnesota. She married Gerald Weyrens on April 24, 1965 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Minneapolis. He died on April 21, 1984. She married Tom Tasto on June 29, 1990 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Mary’s work included being a Stearns County Extension Agent, an adjunct professor at the College of St. Benedict, and then as owner/operator of Angushire Golf Course. She was an enthusiastic and committed volunteer in a host of organizations. One of her favorites was as a volunteer at the St Cloud Hospital for over 20 years where she helped at the front desk, the ER and the initial organization of the Gift Shop. Mary co-founded the Holly Ball and the May Bowl; annual fundraisers for the hospital auxiliary and St. John’s University, The College of St. Benedict and St. Cloud State University respectively. Anything for a party!

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting, and reading—especially cookbooks! She took pride in her Irish heritage and loved entertaining, engaging in great conversations with friends, playing Bridge, and sneaking in games of Solitaire on her iPad - while pretending to listen. And, of course, she adored her Brandy Manhattans!

Mary loved to travel and cherished the time she and Tom spent together in Arizona, relaxing on the patio and gazing out at the Superstition Mountains. She found joy in teaching her personal memoir writing class in Arizona, singing with the Sunland Village Choir, and sharing delicious meals and happy hours with friends and family.

Her favorite title was “Grandma “and she loved all the times she was able to spend with Ella Bea and Patrick. She created a house of hospitality for all who entered and her generosity was known to many.

She would like to be known for her ‘wonderful daughters and their sense of humor’- her words not ours! When asked what advice she wanted to offer she said. - “Share your life story with your children before something serious happens to impede that.”

She is survived by her husband Tom of Rice; daughters, Molly of St. Cloud; Meghan (Dave) of Blacksburg, VA; grandchildren, Ella Bea and Patrick, step granddaughter, Erica Ott (Brian), step children, Deb (Jim) Tasto of Camp Verde, Arizona; Bill Tasto of St. Cloud; Dan Tasto of Rice; and brother, Joe (Joan) Byrne of Maple Grove.

She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Jerry in 1984, son Patrick in 1986, and brother, Jim Byrne.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stearns County History Museum, St. Cloud Catholic Community Schools or Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud. In addition, her daughters will take any loose change for their travel and happy hour fund!

Special thanks to the entire staff at St Benedict’s Community and Centra Care Hospice for their care of Mary.