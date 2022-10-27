Mary T. Sommers, 91, St. Cloud

June 26, 1931 - October 23, 2022

Mary Sommers, age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 23, 2022. Mary was raised in Dubuque, Iowa, and met Steve Sommers at a freshman dance at Loras College. Mary and Steve wed in 1953 and after Steve completed medical school at the University of Indiana, relocated to St. Cloud in 1961 to start a family and Steve’s pediatric practice at the Women’s & Children Medical Center.

To know Mary was to be greeted by her warm and radiant smile. She loved being with people and bringing them together. She was an active member of the community, delivering Meals on Wheels well into her eighties, baking pies for the St. Paul’s bizarre, planning the annual Holly Ball, and was the proud leader of her daughter’s Brownie troop for years. She was a voracious reader and member of the St. Cloud Reading Room, loved playing tennis and golf, enjoyed hosting gatherings (especially costume parties) and doting on the herd of family dogs. She was a true and loyal friend and loved them all dearly. She traveled the globe with Steve – Europe, China, Russia, Africa – chatting with strangers and making friends in every country stamped on her passport.

Her favorite place in the world though was on Grand Lake with her big, boisterous family. For Mary, the annual family week she hosted for nearly 30 years was pure joy. Rousing nights of bingo on the porch, the boat parade on the Fourth of July, pontoon rides around the lake at sunset, and trips to the Dairy Queen with the grandkids. She loved her children and grandchildren, and always held a special place in her heart for her husband, Steve. Theirs was a true love story. They met as teenagers and were happily married for nearly 50 years until Steve’s passing in 2003.

Mary is survived by her five children – Stephen (Jana) of New Orleans, LA; David (Michelle) of Valencia, CA; Michael of Los Angeles, CA; Jane (Crystal) of DuVall, WA; and Kathleen (John) Stuck of St. Cloud, MN; and eight grandchildren – Brennan, Jacob, Samantha, Abigail, Charlie, Ashley, Louie, and Nicholas. She was proceeded in death by her husband Steve, her parents Lawrence and Elizabeth, brother Larry, and sister Elizabeth.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 30, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Cloud Country Club at 4:00 PM.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Foundation or St. Cloud Cathedral High School.