Mary T. Mackedanz, 94, Paynesville

December 18, 1925 - April 26, 2020

Private Services were held for Mary T. Mackedanz, age 94, of Paynesville. Mary passed away April 26, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville. Burial was held in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek officiated. A public Mass will be planned in the future at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Mary was born December 18, 1925 in Richmond, MN to Henry and Catherine (Utsch) Thomes. She married Henry Mackedanz on September 15, 1947 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. They lived in Paynesville the rest of their married life. In addition to being a full- time wife and mother, Mary worked at several businesses in Paynesville throughout her life. She will be remembered for her strong faith and love for her friends and family. She was a 52- year survivor of breast cancer. She enjoyed baking and canning, playing cards and following sports. She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Christian Women, and Daughters of Isabella.

Mary is survived by her children Michael (Sharon) Mackedanz of Paynesville, Linda Leither of Rogers, Patti (Ron) Hinnenkamp of Long Prairie, Mark (Mary) Mackedanz of Paynesville and Roger (Bobbi) Mackedanz of Ham Lake, 10 grandchildren Kristi Mackedanz, Ryan Mackedanz, Lonnie (Sonya) Leither, Leann (Cal) Barott, Jessica (Alex) Snegosky, Dustin (Lorena) Hinnenkamp, Mitchell (Sarah) Mackedanz, Marissa (Abram) Silbernagel, Tyler (Cailin) Mackedanz, and Adam (Kelli) Mackedanz, 10 great grandchildren, and sisters-in-law Roie Thomes and Caroline Thomes, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 70 years Henry, son-in-law Larry Leither, and siblings Edmund, Gregor, Vern, Helen, Joe, Richard, Frances, and Norbert.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at Washburn Court and all who have cared for her.