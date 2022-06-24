Mary Stein, 79, Long Prairie

April 25, 1943 - June 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Mary Stein, 79 of Long Prairie who died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Maplewood Manor Senior Living in Elbow Lake. The Rev. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 PM Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic women will pray the rosary at 3:30 PM Sunday at the funeral home in Long Prairie.

Mary was born April 28, 1943 in Guhren, Germany to Wilhelm & Theresia (Wigger) Damer. She and her family moved from East Germany to West Germany in January of 1945, on June 6, 1950 they immigrated to the United States to New Underwood, SD and in 1956 they moved to Elrosa. She grew up in Elrosa and after graduating from high school she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester. She became a registered nurse and started working at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. She met Robert E. Stein in Duluth and they were married on August 20, 1966 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. They moved to Long Prairie and purchased the Stephan Funeral Home in 1969 and operated the funeral home together until 2004 when they retired. She is a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie, and was active in the Catholic Women and St. Ann’s Mission group. Mary was active in her community in different organization including, the Long Prairie Food Pantry, Long Prairie Quilt Club, Long Prairie Marching Ambassadors, Long Prairie Chamber, Charter member of Long Prairie Mrs. JC’s, Country Cruisers Car Club. She was also a member of the Minnesota Funeral Directors Association and the St. Mary’s School of Nursing Alumni Group. Mary enjoyed spending time playing bridge at the Long Prairie Country Club.

She is survived by her husband Robert of Long Prairie; children, Jonathan (Mari) of Wausau, WI; Katrina (Tyler) Stenton of Chicago, IL; Christopher E. (Debra) of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Eric, Christopher R., Abigail, Allison, and Cash Stein, brothers, Guido (Carlene) Damer of Prineville, OR; Lewis (Dianne) Damer of St. Paul.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Fred, Alois and Josef Damer.