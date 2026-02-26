July 4, 1940 - February 23, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be at Noon on Friday, March 6, 2026 at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mary Schreifels, 85 who passed away on February 23 at Country Manor. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the Mass on Friday at church.

Mary Elizabeth Schreifels was born on July 4, 1940 to Estelle (Burke) Rieder and Leo Rieder in St. Cloud, MN. She married and divorced young. Had six children, Janice Brewington of Raleigh, NC, Theresa Koopmeiners (Kenneth) of Sauk Rapids, MN, Michelle Price of St. Cloud, MN, Douglas Doty (Arlette) of Sauk Rapids, MN, Linda Feda of Sobieski, MN, and Lisa Parker (James) of Riverside, CA.

She married Wilfred “Willie” Schreifels on September 27, 1986 after 16 years of courtship. They never had an argument, according to Willie. She was the love of his life. They traveled all over the world. Mary loved cruises, so they went on many. She also loved casinos and Willie never stopped her from going. She was the Casino Queen and her favorite games were Keno and slots. She won often, as did Willie. Another love of hers was dolphins, which she got to swim with twice.

She worked many jobs early in life to support her six children. But her love of computers is when she got her dream job at Banker’s Systems. This job is where she retired from. Then she stayed at home and played her casino games on the computer, made homemade cards, played with her cats Itsy Bitsy and Precious.

She has 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, brothers, Joe Rieder of St. Cloud, MN and Leo Rieder Jr. of Sun City, AZ.; sisters, Thelma Anderson of Las Vegas, NV, and Rita Rieder of St. Cloud, MN.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Estelle Rieder and Leo Rieder and her brother-in-law Richard Anderson.