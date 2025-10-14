April 28, 1942 - October 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Mary K. Schmitt who passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Rev. Edward Vebelun OSB will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon on Friday, October 17, 2025 and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Prayer service will be 6:30 PM on Friday at the church.

Mary was born on April 28, 1942 in St. Cloud to Herbert and Josephine (Studer) Hill. She worked as an accountant at Columbia Gear/Hanauer Machine. She married Richard Schmitt on July 26, 1962 at St. John Cantius’ Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mary enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, gambling, meeting her sisters for lunch, and especially spending time with family at the family cabins.

Mary is survived by her husband Richard of Avon; children, Daniel Schmitt of Eden Valley and Laurie (Steve Pflueger) Schaefer of Avon; grandchildren, Cory (Abby) and Dustin (Rainy); great-grandchildren, Riley, Harper, and Wesley; sisters, Donna Kierzek of Holdingford, Mona Hanauer of Avon, Renee (LeRoy Krueger) Holthaus of Pierz, Betty Reinert of South Haven, and Pat (Bob) Faust of Sartell; and family friends, Joe Holthaus and Clayt Schaefer.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanie (Mike) Oldenburg; and brothers-in-law, George Kierzek, Dewey Hanauer, and Nick Reinert.