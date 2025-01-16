Mary N. Sisk, 82, St. Cloud

December 25, 1942 - January 15, 2025

attachment-Mary Sisk loading...

Memorial Services will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mary N. Sisk who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Mary was born on December 25, 1942, in Melrose to Edward and Helen (Graham) Rolfzen. She married Harvey Sisk on September 12, 1961, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mary worked in various positions in health care for her whole career. She was a patient assistant, head of the EKG department at the St. Cloud Hospital, and also worked in the bookkeeping department at Eye Surgeons and Physicians. She enjoyed watching murder mysteries, the MN Vikings, reading, and loved sweets.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Rohland of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Arlene Lenarz of Medina, Yvonne “Sammy” (Ernie) Graeber of Grand Rapids, and Audrea (George) Kuehner of Shoreview. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey in 2022; son, Brian; daughter, Briana; and brother-in-law, Dick Lenarz.