Mary Miller, 73, Sauk Rapids

July 3, 1951 - March 6, 2025

With unwavering faith and a heart full of love, Mary Elizabeth (Kachel) Miller, 73, of Sauk Rapids, entered into eternal rest on March 6, 2025, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM, Friday, March 14, 2025 at Maywood Covenant Church in Foley. Rev. John Lassen will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home in Foley, Minnesota and will continue from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mary’s life was a testament to her deep faith, which guided her every step and shaped the love she so freely shared with family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a steadfast source of strength, wisdom and encouragement, always ready with a comforting word or a helping hand. Mary’s unwavering trust in God sustained her through life’s challenges, and her joy in His promises was evident in the way she lived. She found beauty in simple blessings, comfort in prayer, and purpose in serving others. Her faith was not just spoken but lived, a shining example to all who knew her. Born on July 3, 1951, in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mary was the daughter of the late Milton and Agnes Kachel. She is survived by her loving husband, Terry; her children Michael (Ellen), Todd (Jeannine), Adam, Heather (Peter), Jesse (Kristin), Joe (Nikki) and Cassie (John); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will carry forward the love she so freely gave.

Mary’s legacy of love, generosity, and faith will continue to inspire those who knew her.

May her memory bring comfort to all whose lives she touched.