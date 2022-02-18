Mary M. Theis, 91

October 17, 1930 - February 17, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Alice M. Theis, age 91, who died Thursday, peacefully at home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Masks are required for those attending the service. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the church narthex Thursday.

Alice was born on October 17, 1930, in St. Nicholas, MN to Ben and Mary (Kramer) Neu. On October 12, 1949, she was united in marriage to Alphonse C. Theis in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN. They were married for over 68 years.

Alice was a devoted mother, homemaker, and worked at the Rocori School District in the kitchen for several years. She said her morning rosary daily for all family members.

Alice never missed a birthday, holiday, or special occasion, always giving a card and gift to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her flowers and house plants, attending amateur baseball games, watching the Twins and Vikings games, and playing cards. She was a member of the St. Boniface Parish, Catholic United Financial, VFW Auxiliary, and Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Donna), Bob (Mary), Dave (Robin), Nancy (Tom) Schroeder, Allan (Theresa); sisters, Ludwina Theis, Ester Schirmers, Lenora Dockendorf, Rosie Biery; sister-in-law, Marlene Neu; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alphonse; brother, Eldred; brothers-in-law, Roy Biery, Alfred Theis, and Clarence Dockendorf.