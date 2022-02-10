Mary M. Gresser, 91, Cold Spring

VISITATION AND FUNERAL HAS BEEN POSTPONED

September 17, 1930 - February 9, 2022

attachment-Mary Gresser loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Mary M. Gresser, age 91, who died Wednesday at home surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Monday one hour before service at the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Margie was born in Minneapolis, MN to William and Mary (Pallansch) Heim. Sadly, her mother passed away early in her life, so Margie and her 3 sisters moved to Richmond, MN and were raised by their beloved Aunt Tra. From then on Margie officially became a “Richmond Girl.”

Margie was a skilled pianist and was even given the honor of playing at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Midnight Mass at the age of 13. Throughout her life, Margie shared her musical gifts by teaching piano lessons and regularly playing the organ during mass at St. James, Sts. Peter and Paul and the Assumption Home in Cold Spring.

Margie grew up with a tight knit group of girlfriends who called themselves the “Tender 10.” They were lifelong friends and she loved them dearly. It was through one of her Tender 10, JoAnne Rausch, that Margie met the love of her life, Norbert Gresser. Legend has it that he walked all the way from Cold Spring to Richmond to attend JoAnne’s party that night.

It was 67 degrees and sunny October 28, 1950, when Norb and Margie said “I do” inside of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

With the support of family and a wonderful group of caregivers, Norb and Margie were able to be together in their dream home for the rest of Margie’s life. They were married for 71 years and are a true example of unconditional love.

Margie had a passion for flowers and always had her garden overflowing with a mixture of marigolds, petunias, geraniums, and begonias. Her gardens were almost as beautiful as she was.

She is survived by her husband, Norbert; children, Susan (Kevin) Barr, Sheri Reiter, Mark (Christine), Mary (Dan) Gresser-Burns; sister, Birdie Meyer; grandchildren, Angela (Shawn) Cuff, Jacquelyn (Justin) Spears, Jeffrey (Sarah) Reiter, Robyn (Luke) Yohe, Kate (Josh) Fischer, Mac (Annie) Burns, Anna Burns; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Olivia, Savannah, Caroline, Allisyn, Grace, Bria, Bryce, Makayla, Aurora, Tucker, Louis, Scarlet, Natalie, Charlie, Loretta, and Betty.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick; sisters, Arline Seyfert and Dolores Westling; son-in-law, Wally Reiter; grandson, Joshua Barr and great-granddaughter, Angel Cuff.