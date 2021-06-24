Mary Lou Schmitt, 87, Royalton

November 10, 1933 - June 24, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Mary Lou Schmitt, age 87, who passed away quietly, surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Rice and also one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Christian Mother’s will pray the rosary at 6:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Mary Lou was born November 10, 1933 in rural Morrill, MN to Joseph & Angela (Stumpf) Preusser. She graduated from Foley High School in 1951. Mary Lou married Ralph Schmitt on September 25, 1954 in Morrill. She worked for a St. Cloud optician prior to her marriage. Mary Lou was a homemaker and a hardworking farm wife beside her husband. She truly enjoyed baking and cooking to entertain. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was a member of the church choir and a gold member of the Christian Mother’s Society. She was energetic, grounded in her faith, and a caregiver who was always willing to help others. Mary Lou enjoyed traveling with Ralph throughout the United States and overseas. Mary Lou also enjoyed playing cards, gardening, fishing and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Lone Eagle Antique Car Club and the Birthday Club.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Joan (Bruce) Gasser of Sartell, Marie Popp of Sartell, Al (Brenda) of Royalton, Mark (Natalie) of Rice and Judy (Randy) Borgerding of Eden Prairie; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and brother, Jerome Preusser. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph in 2019; daughter, Theresa in 1974; and sister-in-law, Betty Preusser.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Poor Clares Monastery or Crosier Seminary.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the nurturing, excellent care that was given to Mary Lou in her final days.