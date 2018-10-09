Mary Lou Haehnel, 84, Sauk Rapids

May 12, 1934 - October 6, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Mary Lou Haehnel, 84 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Saturday. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Mary Lou was born May 12, 1934 in Rice to Alva and Ida (Dvergsten) Talbert. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and received her teaching degree from the Teacher Training Dept in Little Falls. She married Erwin Haehnel on June 16, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Mary Lou was a member of many organizations in the community; including, the Red Hatters, a life member and past president of St. Augusta American Legion Auxiliary Post 621, past president of Sartell American Legion Auxiliary Post 277, life member of East Side VFW Auxiliary Post 4847, and past 4-H leader of Watab 4-H and later Golden Oaks. Mary Lou enjoyed sewing, canning and baking Christmas cookies. She was loving, caring and nurturing. Mary Lou loved traveling and camping and she was brave enough to teach her grandkids how to drive and park.

She is survived by her children Kurt (Mary) Haehnel of Rice, Lloyd (Becky) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jacob (Rachel), Nicole, Eric; step grandchildren, Aleah, Shane, Brittany and brother, Kenneth (Mary Lou) Talbert of Rosemount. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Erwin and sister, Geraldine Plumski.

The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages for their compassionate care given to Mary Lou.